Colin is bringing his Wild Atlantic Journey to the Alley

Emmy-award winning cinematographer Colin Stafford-Johnson is set to bring his Wild Atlantic Journey to the Alley Theatre on Saturday.

Colin is the foremost nature and wildlife cinematographer and presenter in Ireland today and is considered the Irish David Attenborough, given his encyclopedic knowledge of wildlife and nature. He’ll tell his tales of adventure and misadventure from years spent tracking down some of Ireland’s most elusive creatures - all accompanied by stunning visuals that will make you wish you were there.

With over 30 years experience, Colin’s in depth understanding and appreciation of wildlife here in Ireland, and in the most remote parts of the world, make him a leading wildlife expert. Colin has been walking, exploring and filming wildlife along Ireland’s wild Atlantic coast over the last 15 years. Colin’s accolades include winning an Emmy, plus prestigious awards at Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival, WWF Golden Pandas at Wildscreen and, in 2018, his documentary ‘Wild Ireland - Edge of the World’ won the Grierson Award for Best Natural History Film.

Tickets are £14 available from the Office on (0)28 7138 4444 or online www.alley-theatre.com