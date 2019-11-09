Come on babe, why don’t we paint the town?

Rehearsals are well underway for The Playhouse’s production of ‘Chicago’!

The famed story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery will run at The Playhouse from Tuesday November 26 to Sunday December 1.

Lia-Della Friel and R�ana Lynch in The Playhouse production of Chicago.

Set in the legendary city during the roaring “jazz hot” 20s, the Playhouse production of the Broadway hit will feature the best of local talent, including participants in the Aloysius fund for Theatre.

Ríana Lynch will play the role of Nightclub star Velma, who enlists the help of prison matron Mama Morton (played by Aimee McMenamin) and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn (played by Warren McCook), preparing the world for a splashy showbiz comeback in the production of the Broadway hit.

Charming, funny, vulnerable, timid Amos Hart will be played by Daniel McCafferty, Ashton Murphy will play driven chorus girl Roxie, and Danielle McElroy will play Mary Sunshine, joining Merry Murderesses Tori Messenger, Ezra Orr, Faye Deering, Natalie Armstrong, Siobhan McParland, and Rachel Harley.

Ensemble cast for the piece includes Molly Duffy, Aodhan Kehoe, Anna McCormack, Conan Hamilton and Lia-Della Friel.

R�ana Lynch as Velma in The Playhouse production of Chicago.

“Featuring Broadway hits such as All That Jazz, Mister Cellophane and The Cell Block Tango, this production that has thrilled and enchanted audiences over the world- with good reason!” Director Kieran Griffiths said. “So don’t miss incredible cast in this famed story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail.”

Directed by Kieran Griffiths, Musical Director Maurice Kelly, with choreography by Nadine Hegarty, Chicago will run from Tuesday, November 26 to Sunday, December 1. To book contact The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.

* Please note, The Playhouse Annual Fundraiser ‘Sizzling Razzle Dazzle and all that Jazz’, dinner, cocktail and Chicago on Saturday, November 23 has been postponed until further notice.