The Alley Theatre will play host to an extravaganza of choral singing as an army of 150 local singers follow the call of the Every Voice Fringe Festival to ‘Stand Up and Sing!’.

The event, one of a series in the Fringe Festival managed by creative arts group Allegri and funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council, will take place on Friday, October 18 at 7.30pm. It will be compered by New York Times bestselling author Brian McGilloway and will see a diverse range of singers performing together after a short series of intensive rehearsals.

Stand Up and Sing! Community Gala Concert in the Alley Theatre.

Every Voice Fringe Festival Creative Director, Maurice Kelly commented: “We are so excited to present a fantastic line-up of singers which will be a true celebration of the transformative power of singing together. Local choirs are involved in numerous engagements of their own throughout the year, but we have identified a real appetite from them to sing together en masse and share in collaborative rehearsals and performances. The EVFF chorus and annual collaborations provide wonderful opportunities for this and the evening will feature performances from both.”

Another feature of the Festival is the creation of pop-up choirs and this year’s are both workplace based, with staff from the Foyle Hospice and the Public Health Agency singing with their colleagues. Allegri have joined forces with the Mellowdeeds, led by Margarette McIntyre, a music project by DEEDS (Dementia Engaged and Empowered in Derry & Strabane), who provide a wonderful service supporting people with dementia to live better.

Encore Contemporary Choir and Momentum Community Choir have also been sharing in the fun and camaraderie of joint rehearsals to present their collaboration.

Holy Cross College Choir will also be on the bill under the direction of Jenny Stewart.

Springtown Voices, the choir from Seagate Technology, will also perform. Other choirs represented in the EVFF Chorus include Cantamus, Doire Calgach Singers, Maiden Gospel, Rosemount Male Voice Choir, Voices of the Foyle and The Warbling Wheezers.

During the week of the City of Derry International Choir Festival, the Every Voice team will also manage the Every Voice Community Programme from Monday, October 21 to Sunday 27 in partnership with the international festival team. This will feature a packed schedule of over 40 events with performances by local, national and international choirs.

Tickets for the Stand Up and Sing! concert are available from the Alley Theatre box office on 028 71 384 444 or on the door.