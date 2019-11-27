Derek Ryan gets set to tour his biggest concert

Derek Ryan returns with ‘The Hits’ concert tour 2020 to the Millennium Forum, Derry on Saturday, February 15.

This totally amazing show features the Irish country singer’s biggest songs and fan-favourite, classic hits that have made him one of Ireland’s best-selling country singer/songwriters.

Derek promises the ‘Hits Tour’ will be his most exciting concert show yet.

Fresh from his headline performance at this year’s Farmers Bash in the SSE Arena - Derek will bring ‘The Hits’ to the Millennium Forum with special guest Cliona Hagan, after the pair performed their new duet single to a phenomenal reaction from fans in the Odyssey, Belfast last month.

It’s been a whirlwind 10 years for Derek Ryan: after extensive touring, releasing chart-hits year after year, and achieving ten best-selling studio albums - 2019 seems to be the right year for Derek Ryan to release a collection of his many hits and get back on the road to perform songs, old and new, such as the self-penned ‘God’s Plan’ to arguably Derek’s biggest hit ‘Hold On To Your Hat’.

Derek’s talent to immerse his audience into the Irish-country lifestyle and community, through his music, is evident with the plethora of artists over the years who have recorded his songs.

These include Daniel O’ Donnell, Foster and Allen, Philomena Begley, Jimmy Buckley and Johnny Brady to name only a few, underlining the industry wide admiration for Derek Ryan’s credible songwriting talents.

Having been the multi-recipient of awards including ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘Entertainer of the Year’, Derek is looking forward to the local reaction following the recent release of his great new album ‘The Hits’ on Friday, November 22.

Tickets to see Derek in the Millennium Forum, Derry on Saturday, February 15 2020 are available from www.millenniumforum.co.uk / www.derekryanmusic.com.

So don’t miss out on this fantastic chance to see one of the best Irish country singer’s live...tickets are going fast!