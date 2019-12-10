Derry journalist Aine Cronin-McCartney to slot in for Huw Stephens on BBC Introducing on BBC Radio 1

Derry music journalist Aine Cronin-McCartney has been lined up for a guest slot on BBC Radio 1 this Christmas.

Ms. Cronin-McCartney, a regular contributor to BBC’s Across the Line here in the North, will fill in for Huw Stephens when she presents BBC Introducing on BBC Radio 1 on December 29.

It will be the last ever BBC Introducing show of the decade so it’s something of a coup for the talented young Derry woman.

“Can’t believe I’m actually announcing this!! I will be presenting my very own show on BBC Radio 1 as part of their new presenter takeover!

“I’ll be in for the amazing Huw Stephens for the BBC Introducing show on December 29. Can’t wait for you all to hear it,” declared Ms. Cronin-McCartney.

BBC Introducing that was first launched in 2007 is dedicated to the discovery and promotion of emerging musicians.

It provides up-and-coming artists with broadcast opportunities on television and online, as well as the chance to perform at major festivals and showcases.