Eastwood appeals to BBC to reconsider decision to cancel Sean Coyle show

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said the BBC has made a mistake by cancelling the Sean Coyle show on Radio Foyle.

He said: “This is a big mistake by BBC management. I understand the need to shake up programming and try new ideas but Sean is a popular presenter and has given 35 years of service to the organisation."

Mr. Coyle announced live on air on Friday that today would be his last time presenting the 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon slot on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Radio Ulster.

Peter Johnston, Director, BBC Northern Ireland, said: “Decisions around changing our radio schedules are always difficult and never taken lightly. Sean has been a regular fixture with listeners on BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle for decades."

But Mr. Eastwood said: “Whether it was with Gerry Anderson or flying solo, Sean has been a welcome voice on the radio for a long time. His warm and casual chat, with a Derry tone that’s often underrepresented on the airwaves, has kept faithful listeners in good company. It’s a real shame that he’s been forced to leave when he very clearly wanted to give so much more.

“This should not represent the stripping of programming or services from Radio Foyle. Listeners here would not accept that and neither will their public representatives. I would appeal to BBC chiefs to reconsider the decision.”