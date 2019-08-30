Every Brilliant Thing Play comes to Guildhall this month

Every Brilliant Thing Play comes to the Guildhall, Derry on Wednesday, September 18.

Based on true story and unture stories, the play is about depression and the lengths we will all go to for those we love.

Imagine, you’re six years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid’. She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything that’s worth living for…

1. Ice cream

2. Water fights

3. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV

4. The colour yellow

5. Things with stripes

6. Rollercoasters

7. People falling over…

Adapting the one-character stage show originally written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, this poignant play is being brought to Derry by Action Trauma as part of the International Association for Suicide Prevention World Congress in September 2019.

This truly heartfelt, funny and uplifting tale tells the story of a son who creates a list of things worth living for in an attempt to raise the spirits of his chronically depressed mother.

Doors open at 6.30pm, play starts at 6.50pm. However at 8-9pm there will be a Q & A with a panel of experts from the International Association for Suicide Prevention. These leading international experts will discuss the themes of the play, their role within the IASP World Congress, and what to do if you have been affected by any of the issues raised in the play.