'F**k off the lot of ye' - Eamonn McCann attacks those poking fun at Nadine Coyle's Derry accent on I'm a Celebrity 2019

Proud Derry man and local politician, Eamonn McCann, has rounded on those poking fun at Nadine Coyle's Derry accent on ITV reality television show 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'.

Nadine, 34, will join American television personality Caitlyn Jenner, former footballer Ian Wright and Irish stand-up comedian, Andrew Maxwell in the Australian jungle when the nineteenth series begins on ITV on Sunday November 17.

A short video of Nadine talking about going into the jungle was shared on social media on Monday and went viral within hours - it has been viewed almost 300,000 times.

"The worst thing that could happen in the jungle is... death... or as far as I know," jokes Nadine in the brief clip.

One man on Twitter reacted to the video by saying: "We do not deserve three weeks of Nadine Coyle on #ImACeleb".

Never one to shy away from defending his hometown, local People Before Profit Derry and Strabane councillor, Eamonn McCann defended Nadine.

"Nadine Coyle is a fine, decent woman from Creggan who happens, naturally, to speak in a mellifluous Derry accent.

"F**k off the lot of ye," quipped McCann.

Michael Bradley, bassist with 'The Undertones' replied to McCann's tweet.

"I didn’t know she was from Creggan.

Eamonn McCann and Nadine Coyle.

"But we’ll claim her," he joked.

Some people described the Derry songstress' accent as "awful" and "torture" but many others defended the former 'Girls Aloud' singer saying the only reason they would be watching the show was because of Nadine.

"I literally cannot wait for this - Nadine Coyle is going to be awesome," said one woman.

"If you don't like the way Nadine speaks then you can always turn off - haters gonna hate," added another.

'I'm A Celebrity... Get me out of here!' begins on ITV at 9:00pm on Sunday November 17 - stay up-to-date with all the news from the jungle down under by visiting itv.com/imacelebrity