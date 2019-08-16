Greysteel welcomes the Banks of the Foyle Festival 2019!

All roads lead to Greysteel once again for the Banks of Foyle Festival this weekend.

As always there is lots on for all ages, abilities, cultures and interests during the three day festival including live entertainment and a variety of sport and community activities.

Country superstar Johnny Brady is live on Sunday.

Friday, August 23 there will be a tea dance for the ‘older members’ in the community centre with light refreshments served (12noon until 2pm).

Friday night will also see The Vale Centre playing fields transformed into a theatre with 50ft outdoor cinema screen showing The Greatest Showman, guests are welcome to come and join in and sing along. This all kicks off at 9.30pm

Menahwile Saturday is action packed day for all.

There will be kids fun workshops in The Vale Centre Greysteel from 11am-2pm followed by Faughanvales Strongest Man. Guests can come along and take part or just to spectate, its sure to be a great days craic.

Later that evening there will be a family treasure hunt which will have everyone visiting all corners of the parish of Faughanvale.

Live music will be on that evening in the Rising Sun Bar

And finally Sunday will see the close of the Festival with The Simple Truth performing in The Rising Sun and the end of Festival dance in The Vale Centre Gresysteel with country superstar Johnny Brady plus support from 7.30-late.

For information about the festival call The Vale Centre 028 (71) 812253 or go online to the facebook page Banks of the Foyle Festival.

Adults £5 and under 16s £2.50.