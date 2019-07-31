Joe Gallagher to guest at Derry Traditional Singers’ Circle

The Dublin-based singer Joe Gallagher will be the special guest of the Derry Traditional Singers’ Circle at their monthly session in Tinney’s Bar at 9.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Vincent Strunks, of the singers’ circle, said: "We have a special guest for this month with none other than Joe Gallagher. Joe needs no introduction within the traditional singing family and is a fine singer from Galway but now living in Dublin.

"Joe is a regular at sessions up and down the east including Bray, Howth and Gorey and we can expect a fine selection of songs.

"Our own regular singers will be in attendance supported by the best behaved crowd of listeners you'll ever come across.

"So come along to Tinney's on Thursday, August 1, for a night of singing and crack."