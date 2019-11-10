Join a celebration of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Following a sold-out run at the Tivoli Theatre in Dublin, Frankie’s Guys brings you all the hits from the West End show Jersey Boys.

This five-star fast-paced, energetic production paying tribute to the legendary music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons makes its debut at Waterside Theatre as part of a nationwide tour.

With slick choreography, charm, brilliant audience participation and amazing live vocals, it’s clear to see why Frankie’s Guys are receiving standing ovations up and down the country.

Putting their charismatic stamp on timeless classics such as Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Sherry and Oh What A Night, the boys will take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane and remind you exactly why The Four Seasons sold over 100 million records and earned themselves a place in the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

The event will take place at the Glendermott Road Theatre on November 30 (8pm). Tickets are on sale now priced £20.

For more information and to book simply go to http://www.watersidetheatre.com/events or call (0) 2871 31 4000.

This really will be a night to remember and not to be missed!