'Love the accent of my people' - yesterday it was Eamonn McCann but today it's the people of Derry defending Nadine Coyle's accent on I'm a Celebrity 2019

Yesterday we reported how People Before Profit Derry and Strabane councillor, Eamonn McCann, came to the aide of Nadine Coyle on social media after people poked fun at the way the singing star's Derry accent.

If you thought Eamonn McCann was the only person from Derry sticking up for Nadine then you thought wrong - cue Derry people!

"Good luck Nadine just be yourself and be proud of where you come from," said one Derry woman.

"Keep your Derry accent," said another Derry woman.

"I have been away 45 years and still have my Derry accent - so proud of it," she added.

The daughter of a couple who moved from Derry to Birmingham many years ago was also keen to show her support.

"Love the accent of my people," said the woman.

"Mum and my late father moved to Birmingham in the 60s and never lost their accent.

"Mum is still very Derry.

"Wouldn't want her any other way," concluded the woman.

Derry singer, Nadine Coyle. (Photo: Presseye)

Nadine, 34, will join American television personality Caitlyn Jenner, former footballer Ian Wright and Irish stand-up comedian, Andrew Maxwell in the Australian jungle when the nineteenth series begins on ITV on Sunday November 17.

A short video of Nadine talking about going into the jungle was shared on social media on Monday and went viral within hours - it has been viewed almost 300,000 times.

"The worst thing that could happen in the jungle is... death... or as far as I know," jokes Nadine in the brief clip.

One man on Twitter reacted to the video by saying: "We do not deserve three weeks of Nadine Coyle on #ImACeleb".

Never one to shy away from defending his hometown, Eamonn McCann, defended Nadine.

"Nadine Coyle is a fine, decent woman from Creggan who happens, naturally, to speak in a mellifluous Derry accent.

"F**k off the lot of ye," quipped McCann.

'I'm A Celebrity... Get me out of here!' begins on ITV at 9:00pm on Sunday November 17 - stay up-to-date with all the news from the jungle down under by visiting itv.com/imacelebrity