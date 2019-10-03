Millennium Forum hosts makaton performance

The Millennium Forum has announced that it will hold a Makaton Tutor Interpreted Performance for its Christmas pantomime, Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs.

This special performance will take place @ 2pm on Sunday, December 15 and is the first ever theatre performance of its kind in Ireland.

Lisa Heaney, Box Office and Access Manager with the Millennium Forum explained: “We are delighted to introduce Makaton Tutor Interpreted performances which will be a welcome addition to all our other specially adapted performances of our panto this year. We already host our regular Signed, Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances and we are looking forward to providing this latest offering for those patrons who will greatly benefit from it.

In keeping with our commitment to providing arts for all, we are working incredibly hard to ensure that our venue is fully accessible to all our patrons and we fully recognise the importance of removing barriers for people living with disabilities. This wouldn’t be possible, however, without the support of our funders and sponsors.”

Makaton is a language programme that combines signs, symbols and speech to provide multiple ways for someone to communicate. The use of signs can support people who have unclear or no speech and symbols can help those who have limited speech and cannot, or prefer not to sign. Makaton transforms the lives of those with communication difficulties by giving them a way to express themselves independently which is proven to overcome frustration and promote inclusion. The Makaton Charity exists to ensure that everyone living with learning or communication difficulties has the tools and resources they need to understand and be understood.

The Millennium Forum has been leading the way in terms of accessibility in the Arts for a number of years. The Forum was the first theatre in Ireland to hold a relaxed performance of its pantomime in 2013 followed by a dementia friendly performance in 2015. In addition, the theatre has recently been recognised as a centre of excellence in providing accessibility by winning the Change A Little Change A Lot and the Arts & Disability Equality Charter awards. It also won Dementia Friendly Organisation of the Year 2017/2018.

Last year, a new Changing Place Facility opened which will provide much needed public toilet/changing facilities for disabled individuals who need assistance from one or more carers.

Earlier this year, its new Quiet/Sensory Room at the Millennium Forum was opened which will provide a much needed quiet space for children living with autism and special sensory needs.

For more information on the Millennium Forum accessibility, contact Lisa Heaney, on 71 272779 or email lisah@millenniumforum.co.uk.

For businesses who are interested in becoming an Access Partner for the Millennium Forum, contact Cara McCartney on 71 272785 or email caramc@millenniumforum.co.uk. Access initiatives at the Millennium Forum are in association with AAA - Access to the Arts for All, Specsavers and Diamond Corrugated.

Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs, sponsored by the Richmond Centre, performs at the Millennium Forum from Wednesday, December 4 to Sunday 29.

Tickets are now available from the Box Office, 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.