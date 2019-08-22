Open auditions for Chicago The Musical

The Playhouse is holding additional open auditions for all roles in its Autumn production of the Broadway hit Chicago.

Actors of all ages above 16 are encouraged to audition for the show’s fourteen strong leading and supporting cast, along with female and male chorus roles.

Director of Chicago Kieran Griffiths.

The production will run at The Playhouse from Tuesday, November 26 to Sunday December 1, with select advance snapshots of the production being showcased at The Playhouse Annual Fundraiser on Saturday, November 23, which includes dinner, cocktails, and the chance to help The Playhouse raise money to fulfil the educational dreams of local young people.

Set in the legendary city during the roaring “jazz hot” 20s, Chicago tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. The creative team includes Kieran Griffiths, Director, Maurice Kelly, Musical Director, and Rebecca Leonard, Choreographer.

Main auditions for the production will be held at The Playhouse on Sunday, September 1 from 11am-5pm, and call-backs will be held at The Playhouse on Sunday, September 7 from 10pm – 5pm.

The open auditions are running concurrently with auditions for The Playhouse’s new theatre bursary, the Aloysius Fund for Theatre. Announced by the theatre earlier this month, Aloysius Fund for Theatre is being held by The Playhouse in partnership with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and offers £1000 funding and principal or supporting role in Chicago, for candidates aged 16-50 who need financial support to follow their theatre dreams, the fund is open to anyone wanting to further their theatre careers, by fund accommodation or travel to auditions, expert singing, dancing or acting lessons, or help with higher education fees.

“This is a great opportunity for actors aged 16 right up to 70 to take part in a hit Broadway show-right here on Artillery Street!” Director Kieran Griffiths said.

“This is a massive cast and a huge production, so we’re hoping to receive wide interest from a really diverse range of talent. Outside of principal cast we’re also looking for strong movers and singers for our female and male chorus. We’re asking those who book an audition slot to prepare two vocal selections, one of your choosing and one from the show. You may be asked to sing one, or both. There will be an accompanist provided if you would like to bring sheet music, but you may also sing your selections acapella. You will also be asked to perform a short reading from the show, which will be provided at the audition. There will be a general dance call, for all participants and our choreographer will walk you through a brief dance component. There is no need to prepare a monologue or dance number in advance.”

To schedule an audition, email chloe@derryplayhouse.com for an audition slot.

For more information or to get a copy of the new brochure contact The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or download a copy at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.