Patrick McDonagh releases his latest single ‘Heavenly Bodies’

Irish singer songwriter Patrick McDonagh is starting his 2020 as he means to go on.

The real talk lyricist, who grew up in Galliagh and moved to Buncrana Road as a teen, is set to release a heartfelt piano driven pop rock track this Friday (January 17).

After his first Soundcloud demo ‘No Control’ reached over 225,000 streams, Patrick has since released two emotionally fuelled ballads in the form of ‘Pull The Trigger’ and ‘Psychedelic Love Storm.’ Now bringing his soulful, euphoric vocal tones to an uplifting, upbeat instrumental, ‘Heavenly Bodies’ perfectly encapsulates a whole new side to Patrick’s energy, whilst still maintaining his signature honest vocal delivery.

A self taught pianist, Patrick’s unique style has developed from his love of the likes of Carole King and Adele.

After being born with a hearing defect, he hears through vibrations, giving him an inimitable approach when exploring his visions as a songwriter. His versatile singing range and open lyrics are no exception in ‘Heavenly Bodies,’ a track that deeply explores the traumatic experience and effects of a personal break up. Explaining the track, he added: “Short version: I fell for someone I shouldn’t have fallen for. I ignored the signs, until it was too late. My head got messed up afterwards. I wrote a song as my therapy.”

After being the victim of homophobic abuse from the early days of his performances, Patrick struggled with his own personal demons and used them as a trigger to explore his mental health and sexuality through music. Now renowned for his genuinely open and honest work, he’s turning heads. In fact, his last single ‘Psychedelic Love Storm’ was recently added to Spotify’s ‘Out Now’ playlist and has been nominated for an LGBTQ Music Award.

After extensive festival slots and touring across the UK and beyond, Patrick’s taken his raw blend of pop, soul and RnB to audiences both old and new and is building a seriously loyal fan base who stand by every note he writes. Starting 2020 by releasing ‘Heavenly Bodies’ is a real statement of intent, so brace yourselves for a huge year with Patrick.

‘Heavenly Bodies’ is available via Lovers Music. For more about Patrick go to www.facebook.com/PatrickMusicOfficial/