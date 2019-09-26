Paul Carrack returns to the Forum

Former Mike and the Mechanics frontman, Paul Carrack, will make a welcome return to the Millennium Forum on Sunday, October 13.

Tickets are now on sale from the Box Office from £21.50 - £34.50. Since going on sale in May, tickets have already been selling well and it’s no surprise, as audience response from last year’s show was phenomenal.

Paul Carrack and his awesome six piece band take to the road again for their 30 date 20/20 Tour. Nicknamed ‘The Man with the Golden Voice’ in a BBC documentary about his phenomenal 50 year career, Paul, whose vocals have graced million selling songs such as ‘How Long’ by ACE, ‘Tempted’ by Squeeze and the Grammy Award nominated, ‘Living Years’ by Mike and the Mechanics, is now firmly established as one of the hardest working, independent musicians on the scene. Having returned from touring Japan and the USA as a featured instrumentalist with the Eric Clapton Band, Paul is eager to get back to his own set highlighting not only the hits and collaborations with bands such as The Eagles but also songs from his 17 solo albums. His new album ‘The Best of LIVE’ 1995-2020 is released in October.

Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.