Recreational Rioting to open at The Playhouse

Award winning Derry born painter, poet and musician Joe Campbell will exhibit a series of surreal, digitally-painted artworks at The Playhouse, Derry next month.

Reflecting the artist’s own personal and particular experience of the Northern Irish ‘Troubles’ and how the resulting war impacted on his life, Recreational Rioting will be launched at The Playhouse on Friday, September 6.

Recreational Rioting, an Exhibition by Joe Campbell, which will launch at The Playhouse on Friday, September 6 from 7-9pm and run until Monday, September 16.

The Derry born artist, who still lives and works in his native city, will exhibit the digital artworks, which were recently commissioned by The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, until Monday, September 16.

Joe has exhibited paintings for many years in Derry with the McGilloway Gallery and latterly with: The Cowley Gallery; The Void; The Nerve Visual and further afield with exhibitions in Boston and Berlin.

He has been the recipient of Individual Artist awards from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and was a UK City of Culture Individual Artist in 2013.

A new mural celebrating the legacy of the city’s factory girls, designed by Joe Campbell and painted by UV Arts, was unveiled in the city’s Craft Village this month.

Campbell’s work is littered with broad references to pop culture: Rock stars, Hollywood actors, Starscapes, fantasy and Science fiction, cultural references the artist felt denied and deprived of as a young man whilst striving to exist under military dictate which was the daily reality of living in Derry for over 30 years.

“My works contain soldiers, security alerts, barricades, spacemen, superheroes, robots, rock stars, science fiction and fantasy figures all juxtaposed side by side to highlight the absurdity of war and the importance of pop culture and joy,” Joe Campbell explained.

“Above all, I hope these images generate and awaken that inner voice within the viewer and assist with a process of dialogue and healing to prevent any future waste of life.”

Recreational Rioting, an Exhibition by Joe Campbell will launch at The Playhouse on Friday, September 6 from 7-9pm. Everyone will be made very welcome.

More information is available at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.

