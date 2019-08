Well-known Derry broadcaster Sean Coyle announced live on air this morning that today was his last show on BBC Radio Foyle.

He told listeners to his popular 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon slot that today was his last programme and that the show will end next month.

"I'm afraid it's not fake news. I wish it were," he said.

He signed off with Bing Crosby's 'Show me the way to go home' before quipping: "If they can bring Lazarus back, they can bring me back."