Shows galore as the Alley Theatre hosts a kid’s day out

The Alley Theatre will have a bumper day of children’s performances on Saturday, October 19, as the Barking Dog Theatre Company brings ‘Teddy’s Picnic’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ for an afternoon of fun, song and story.

First up at 2pm, Eddy the Teddy and best friend Sammy Ragdoll decide that tomorrow will be just the day for a picnic. Sammy says she’ll have to organise everything herself because Eddy wouldn’t be able to, but Eddy pleads for a chance. Sammy agrees – fearing the worst – but will she be pleasantly surprised?

The show uses many elements of theatre, mime, puppetry and songs. It’s a perfect introduction to live entertainment for children who have never been to a show before, and a welcome return for Eddy the Teddy’s young fans. The age recommendation is 2-6 years old, but all are welcome.

Next up at 3.30pm is the exciting adaptation of one of the most famous books ever - Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland. It features all the popular Alice characters portrayed by a cast of two talented actors. One plays Alice and the other manically portrays everyone she meets.

The classic fairy-tale is brought to life using comedy, mime, puppets, music and audience participation. Also, expect brand-new catchy sing-along songs composed especially with children in mind. It’s a great weekend show suitable for 5-9 years old, but all are welcome.

Tickets for each show are £4 each with a family of four ticket at £12.

For information and to book visit www.alley-theatre.com or call 028 71 384 444.