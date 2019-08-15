So, what’s on at The Playhouse this Autumn?

A special new Theatre Bursary in partnership with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, a Playhouse production of the Broadway hit Chicago, and a show stopping mix of local and national talent.

A dramatic range of theatre, music, exhibitions and screenings has been announced for The Playhouse’s new September to December 2019 programme.

A new exhibition by artist Joe Campbell, visits from Sligo folk orchestra NoCrows, flamenco guitarists Los Dramáticos, world-renowned Different Drums, Inishowen Gospel Choir, The Kilkennys, Donal Courtney and Splodar Theatre Company have been announced for the programme.

Screenings of performances by legendary Scot Billy Connolly and award-winning one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag, are also on the bill.

Set in the legendary city during the roaring “jazz hot” 20s, the Playhouse production of the Broadway hit Chicago will open in November, and feature the best of local talent, including ten participants in the Aloysius fund for Theatre.

Announced by the theatre in August, Aloysius Fund for Theatre is being held in partnership with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and offers £1000 funding and principal or supporting role in Chicago (which runs from Tuesday, November 26 to Sunday December 1). The bursary is open for candidates aged 16-50 who want to further their theatre careers, by funding accommodation or travel to auditions, expert singing, dancing or acting lessons, or help with higher education fees.

Select advance snapshots of the production will be showcased at The Playhouse Annual Fundraiser on Saturday, November 23, which includes dinner, cocktails, and the chance to help The Playhouse raise money to fulfil the educational dreams of local young people.

Other visits include UK Theatre Company Isosceles, with their fast-paced adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyde (Saturday, October 26), Award winning chanteuse, Christine Bovill with her 5-star Edinburgh Fringe hit Paris (Friday, October 11), and God Has No Country (Saturday, October 5), a one man show by Donal Courtney, the man credited with introducing Hollywood star Michael Fassbender to the world of acting.

Music and live concerts include dynamic folk orchestra NoCrows on Thursday September 5; the first performance by Different Drums since their 2014 US tour on Saturday September 21; energetic four piece folk group The Kilkennys on Friday October 4, Inishowen Gospel Choir with special guests Mirenda Rosenberg, Amanda St John and Jaime Nanci on Saturday October 12, and an exciting voyage around Latin America and Spain with flamenco guitarists Los Dramáticos and renowned jazz drummer Steve Davis on Friday November 8.

“We are just so excited to announce another season of innovative work, brilliant theatre, visual art, performance and music” Max Beer interim CEO at The Playhouse said.

“Every season we strive to provide our audiences with the very best theatrical offer, at the very lowest ticket prices we can- gripping stories, diverse musical forms, visual art and performance, and most importantly, a mixture of home-grown, national and international talent.”

For more information or to get a copy of the new brochure contact The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or download a copy at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.