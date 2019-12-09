Stendhal submission process opens for 2020

Multi-Award winning music and arts event, Stendhal Festival, has announced that it has opened its annual submission process for musical artists looking to take part in celebrating the 10th annual festival on August 6-8, 2020.

The heralded showcase of the arts is celebrating their 10th year in operation next summer and the team behind the event say that while the programming of the event will somewhat reflect the journey the festival has been on over the past 10 years, they are still very keen to hear the very best new, established and under that radar music that Northern Ireland, Ireland and the rest of the UK has to offer.

Festival Director Ross Parkhill said: “Submission time is up there as one of our favourite times of the year at Stendhal. Over the 10 years we have been running, our submission process has allowed us to discover literally thousands of acts, loads of which have gone on to play the festival and several who have gone on to make a real name for themselves.

“We were first introduced to the likes of SOAK, ROE and Ryan McMullan through the submission process, all of whom now are poised for success on an international level.”

Stendhal is known for a diverse and eclectic programme and Ross says that the submission process for Stendhal has always been a key part of that.

“We welcome submissions from acts in every genre, every age, every background, every level of experience. If you play music we want to hear from you.”

Ross concluded: “2020 is a benchmark year for us, a real milestone for Stendhal and we want to make it as memorable as possible for all the amazing people who continue to support what we do, that includes all the acts that will be taking to all the stages across the site. Get in touch and help us make Stendhal 10 a real statement.”

To submit an application to play Stendhal Festival 2020 visit www.stendhalfestival.com between December 9 and January 1, 2020, click on the link for submissions on the home page and fill out the form online.