Strictly Ballroom comes to The Millennium Forum!

The Millennium Forum has announced that Baz Luhrmann’s smash hit musical, Strictly Ballroom, is set to sweep audiences off their feet in 2021 as part of the theatre’s 20th birthday celebrations.

Directed by dancer, choreographer and Britain’s favourite TV judge, the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood, the show is based on the award-winning, global film phenomenon, ‘Strictly Ballroom’ that inspired the world to dance and arrives at the Forum as part of an extensive national tour.

As part of the Millennium Forum’s 20th birthday in 2021, the cityside venue also announced the development of their innovative scheme to encourage young people who have never been to the theatre to visit the city centre venue.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, said: “We piloted the “Forum First” youth access scheme in August 2019. It is for young people under 18 years of age who might be interested in seeing a production for the first time but who have not yet visited our building for whatever reason. Research shows that barriers to attendance for under 18s include price, lack of knowledge of the theatre or simply thinking that the theatre is ‘not for them’ and we want to develop this scheme in an attempt to break down these barriers. We have a limited number of tickets for only £5.00 for each night of Strictly Ballroom.”

Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, and bringing together a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve. This tour will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The show’s scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes will combine together to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitter ball.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I am absolutely delighted to be directing the 2020/21 UK tour of Strictly Ballroom The Musical - it’s going to be fab-u-lous! The theatre is where I come alive and it is there that I feel in my most creative element. Having directed the UK Arena Tour of Strictly Come Dancing for the past few years, I simply cannot wait to put my stamp on this iconic and much-loved musical. Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening!”

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom…

This uplifting and courageous musical originated as a stage play that Baz Luhrmann devised with a group of classmates at Sydney’s National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1984. Eight years later he made his screen directorial debut with ‘Strictly Ballroom’, the first instalment in Luhrmann’s acclaimed Red Curtain Trilogy. The vibrant film enjoyed staggering success, winning three awards at the 1993 BAFTA awards and a 1994 Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture, going on to become one of the most successful Australian films of all time, earning more than $80 million at the box office. In April 2014 Strictly Ballroom The Musical had its world premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical is a fabulous, feel-good evening full of sequins, singing and salsa. This unmissable kaleidoscope of glitz and glamour is a tonic for the soul and will send your heart soaring and toes tapping long after you leave the theatre!

Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom performs at the Millennium Forum from March 15 to 20 2021. Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings. To secure your £5 ticket for “Strictly Ballroom” at the Millennium Forum, just call the Forum’s Box Office on 02871 264455 quoting YOUTH5SB and give your details and proof of age to our Box Office staff.