The Irish folk four piece taking over the world…

Traditional Irish folk and ballad band The Kilkennys are set to bring their trademark dynamic arrangements, energetic performances and charismatic rapport to The Playhouse.

At the very forefront of folk groups taking Irish music to the world, they continue to conquer tour circuits in Europe and the U.S.

The four piece group will return to The Playhouse with many well-known ballads as well as new material on Friday, October 4.

Picking up the mantle left by acts such as The Dubliners and The Clancy Brothers, they have shared the stage with renowned Irish artists such as Shane McGowan, Sharron Shannon and Finbar Furey. Continuing their hectic tour schedule 2016 saw the band perform on the main stage at Milwaukee Irish Fest - the largest Irish Festival in the world.

Based in South East Ireland, the group have evolved through the years and are anchored by founding members Davey Cashin (vocals, mandolin, banjo, guitar, whistles), Tommy Mackey (bass, acoustic guitar, vocals), long time member Robbie Campion (banjo, guitar, madolin, vocals) and newest member Mick Martin (bodhran, uilleann pipes, low whistles, guitar, vocals).

“They have already proved to be a hit with northern audiences over recent years and their return to Derry will once again show why the reputation of this talented and energetic four piece group continues to grow well beyond these shores” Áine McCarron, theatre programmer at The Playhouse said.

“This show will take the audience on a journey through the Irish folk and ballad tradition, it will feature many well-known ballads as well as new material from The Kilkennys that continues the centuries old Irish bardic tradition. From songs of love to ballads of emigration, The Kilkennys will provide an unforgettable, energy filled, toe tapping and hand clapping night of entertainment sprinkled with some of Ireland’s most prolific songs and ballads.”

Tickets are £14 and are available from the Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.