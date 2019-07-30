The Leonard Brown Show returns to the Alley Theatre

The Alley Theatre in Strabane is delighted to be welcoming back leading award-winning accordionist Leonard Brown with his all-star show on Friday, August 9.

Leonard and his ‘All Star Band’ consists of Duncan Findlay (Banjo/Guitar), Liam Stewart (Piano), John Sinton (Double Bass) and Malcolm Ross (Drums) – and promises a great night’s entertainment with fantastic popular music!

The show will feature a young local ballad group who have won many competitions in the last 12 months, upcoming country star Chrissy Mac who has had success on his new TV show, and of course Leonard himself who’ll have you rolling in the aisles with his humour!

Last month, Leonard was thrilled to receive the leading accordionist ‘Guest Artist of the Year 2019’ & ‘CD of the Year 2019’ for ‘Next Dance, Please!’ at the NAAFC celebrity luncheon awards.

Leonard is now looking forward to his new CD ‘Around the World with You’ – which takes the listener on a world tour, his ‘live’ DVD coming out later this month, and of course his highly-anticipated return to the Alley Theatre.

Don’t miss a superb night out with top class virtuosic music, laughter and song from a well-deserved recipient of these two prestigious awards.

As well as this amazing show, Leonard Brown will be offering Traditional Music Workshops on Friday, August 9 from 2pm-4pm. Leonard, along with local musicians Anne Marie Devine and Aishling Murray, will be providing four workshops in Piano Accordion (all levels), Piano, Tin Whistle and Button Key Accordion – with an opportunity to play together.

Admission for the Traditional Music Workshops are £5 and tickets for The Leonard Brown Show are £17.50. To book contact the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com