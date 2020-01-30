Tickets go on sale tomorrow for Sir Van Morrison concert!

Music legend Sir Van Morrison makes a welcome return to the Millennium Forum on Sunday, May 10 as part of The City of Derry Jazz Festival.

The multi award winning singer, composer and performer will be showcasing songs from his most recent studio album Three Chords and the Truth - as well as dipping into some of his greatest and best known hits from undoubtedly one of the most revered back catalogues in music history.

Three Chords and the Truth is truly something wonderful — 14 new original compositions effortlessly encapsulate the Van Morrison sound and showcase his talents as one of our generation’s most celebrated songwriters.

His sixth album in just four years, Three Chords and the Truth is further proof that Van Morrison is one of the greatest recording artists of all time and a creative force to be reckoned with.

Don’t miss this very special performance by one of music’s most inspirational artists at this year’s City Of Derry Jazz Festival.

Van Morrison performs at the Millennium Forum on Sunday, May 10. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, January 31 at 9am from the Millennium Forum Box Office. Telephone 028 7126 4455 or book online at www.millenniumforum.co.uk