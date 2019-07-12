Top acts to entertain at music festivals across Inishowen this weekend

A number of music festivals packed with top acts are set to take place across Inishowen this weekend.

The Moville Festival kicked off last night and continues today, Friday with the Sensations Band in the Market Square from 9-11pm. There’ll be Bonny Baby and a treasure hunt tomorrow, with High Class Hobos on stage at 9pm. Renowned act Goats Don’t Shave will entertain on Sunday from 4-6pm with the David Craig Band following from 8-11pm. There will also be kids sports on the Green at 2pm.

Carndonagh is also hosting top entertainment with ‘Live in the Marquee.’ Tonight, from 6-8pm are Still Water, followed by Shunie Crampsie from 9-11pm. Cajun Moon and Keltic Knights will entertain on Saturday night, followed by Lee McMonagle and Hugh Matthews on Sunday. There will also be a number of events across the weekend.

Also on Sunday, Ruaile Buaile and Dominic and Barry Kirwan will be entertaining on Malin Green in aid of the RNLI, all beginning at 5pm. See Malin Head Community, Visit Carndonagh and Moville Festival on facebook for more.