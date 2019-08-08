Youth Engagement Scheme at the Millennium Forum

The Millennium Forum have announced an innovative scheme to encourage young people who have never been to the theatre to visit the city centre venue.

The scheme was created by David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, who said: “I wanted to pilot a scheme to encourage young people who have never been to the Millennium Forum to visit our venue. The “Forum First” scheme is for young people under 18 years who might be interested in seeing a production for the first time but who have not yet visited our building for whatever reason. Research shows that barriers to attendance for under 18s include price, lack of knowledge of the theatre or simply thinking that the theatre is ‘not for them’ and we want to trial this scheme in an attempt to break down some of these barriers.”

The parody show, ‘Friendsical’ is at the Forum from Wednesday, August 28 to Saturday 31 and the Forum First Scheme will be piloted on the opening night.

David added: “We have a limited number of tickets for only £5 for the opening night of the show on Wednesday. Depending on the success of this pilot scheme, I hope to expand it in the run up to our 20th birthday, in 2021.”

To secure your £5 ticket for ‘Friendsical’, just call the Forum’s Box Office on 02871 264455 quoting YOUTH5 and give your details and proof of age to our Box Office staff.

This scheme is available due to the generous support of AAA - the charity which works towards equal access to the theatre for all - and the Millennium Forum’s local sponsors. Please note children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.