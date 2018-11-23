Hit comedy ‘Derry Girls’ is going global

Christmas has come early for American viewers with the news that ‘Derry Girls’ is to be released on Netflix in the U.S. next month.

The award winning comedy, written by the original ‘Derry Girl,’ Lisa McGee, is to be released on the streaming site in America on December 21.

The news comes one week after the cast and crew descended on Foyleside to film scenes for the highly anticipated second series of the comedy, which is due to be broadcast on Channel 4 in 2019.

The scenes which were being filmed in and around Guildhall Square drew huge crowds, with everyone trying to get a glimpse of their favourite character.

‘Derry Girls’ first hit our screens in January this year and proved to be an immediate runaway success.

It was revealed as the biggest series ever in Northern Ireland, with an average of 519,000 viewers for the six episode series and over 64 per cent share of the audience.

Across the UK, viewing figures revealed that the first series of ‘Derry Girls’ was watched by an average of 2.5 million viewers, making it Channel 4’s biggest comedy launch since 2004.

It is now hoped ‘Derry Girls’ will reach a much bigger audience when it is released Stateside.

It has been nominated for and won numerous awards, including an Edinburgh Festival TV award, two Irish Film and TV Academy awards and the Radio Times Comedy Champion.

The news was widely shared by the stars of the show on social media with Jamie Lee O’Donnell, better known as Michelle, writing on Twitter that she was ‘so excited’ for ‘Derry Girls’ to be aired in America.

Meanwhile, Lisa McGee has been named one of the 100 ‘most influential women in the world.’

The Derry playwright and writer of ‘Derry Girls’ was named in the BBC’s 2018 list of the 100 most inspiring and inspiration women in the world.

The annual list includes women from 60 different countries who range in age from 15 years old to 94.

It highlights those at the top of their careers across finance, politics, law, sport, charity, science and the arts, as well activists and campaigners.

Lisa welcomed the news by tweeting: “What an honour it is to be in such amazing company. Thank You.”