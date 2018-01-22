NWRC students exhibit talent at Bohemian Hair Showcase

One hundred and forty five Hairdressing and Barbering students have taken part in North West Regional College’s Bohemian Hairshow at the Foyle Theatre at Strand Road Campus.

The event featured dozens of stunning creations in a number of categories including Avant Garde, Cut and Colour and Themed Image.

The judges of the Hair showcase, which is the first of four events across the college’s campuses in Strand Road, Limavady and Strabane, were Laura Faulkner Rice, manager of Topper’s Hair Salon, Sinead Hasson, Lead Stylist Jon Paul’s Hair Salon, and Michael Shevlin, owner of Michaeltomasz Hair Salon, all graduates of NWRC School of Hairdressing.

Liz January, NWRC Course Co-coordinator - NVQ Level 3 Hairdressing , said the event could not have happened without a number of areas of the curriculum coming together to support each other.

She said: “I’d like to thank the staff and students of all disciplines including Hairdressing, Barbering, Beauty, Media, Multi-Media & Interactive Media, Singers, the Dance group Ascent , backstage crew, front of house, stage management, runners, performing arts students, and the lighting and sound teams who were all being assessed either formatively or summatively on a series of live briefs.

“177 models took part in the event in the night, and this year we had a record number of entries in the Barbering section.

“The event is not only important to students for their college assessment but is also a great opportunity for them to develop their practical skills in what is the largest project based learning activity we use in the College.

“I’d also like to thank our former students for returning to the college to judge the event, and to the many employers in the North West who attended, who provide our students with work placements.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council Cllr Maoliosa McHugh who attended the event said:

“I am delighted to have been invited to attend Hair Showcase. I am no stranger to North West Regional College having worked in the college for 30 years in the Essential Skills and Youth Training section which is in the same department as Hairdressing,

“This is a great opportunity for young people to showcase their talent, and you can sense the expertise that has been developed in the whole hairdressing department at NWRC.”

North West Regional College will host Open Days at their campuses in Strabane (Derry Road) on Tuesday, February 6 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Derry~Londonderry (Strand Road and Springtown) on Wednesday, February 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Limavady (Main Street and Greystone) on Thursday, February 8 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more details log on to www.nwrc.ac.uk/opendays