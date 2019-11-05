Bishop to read at Presbyterian book launch

Catholic Bishop of Derry Dr Donal McKeown will be among those in attendance at the launch of a new book exploring how Presbyterians responded to the Troubles.

The launch of ‘Considering Grace’ will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, November 6 in the City Hotel in Derry.

‘Considering Grace’ covers the years 1968-2000 and is the result of a three-year project by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI). It has involved interviews with 120 people, including 50 women and 77 people from the border counties and North West in general, who tell their stories of “how they coped with unimaginable trauma and tests of faith”.

It also features public figures such as former Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon of the SDLP, Jeffrey Donaldson of the DUP, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, and former Victims’ Commissioner Bertha McDougall.

The launch, which starts at 7.30pm, will hear from the PCI’s Moderator, Rt Rev Dr William Henry and Rev Tony Davidson, who led the PCI’s Dealing with the Past Task Group, which commissioned the book. During the evening there will also be a reading from the book and a personal response to the new publication by the Bishop of Derry, the Most Reverend Donal McKeown. Considering Grace co-author, Dr Gladys Ganiel, will also be on hand to talk about the book and to sign copies.

The launch is open to the public. Anyone wishing to attend should email dcsecretary@presbyterianireland.org or call 02890417204.

‘Considering Grace: Presbyterians and the Troubles’ by Gladys Ganiel and Jamie Yohanis is published by Merrion Press and is available in bookstores, via www.presbyterianireland.org and other online suppliers.