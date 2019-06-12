Bon Jovi set to rock Dublin this weekend

Bon Jovi are set to rock the RDS in Dublin this weekend, and are encouraging fans to ‘be part of’ their tour by submitting their memories online.

Bon Jovi with special guests: Manic Street Preachers will perform in the R.D.S. Stadium, Dublin this

Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

Tickets are on sale on now from www.ticketmaster.ie

Submit your Bon Jovi memories using the hashtag #BonJoviMemories on social media and you could make it onto the big screen as the band tour through Europe!

If you’re coming to the Dublin show, let the band know by including the hashtag #dublinbonjovi. This will increase the chances of seeing your face on the big screen at your home show!

Not only will you have a chance to be featured at the concerts, the band will also be sharing submissions on thei social media accounts and websites.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, and more than 2,800 concerts performed in 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band. Prior to 2013’s “Because We Can” world tour securing the highest grossing tour of the year, Bon Jovi earned the No. 1 grossing worldwide tour in 2010 for “The Circle Tour,” which grossed $201 million total, and 2008’s “Lost Highway” tour, which grossed $210.6 million.

In April 2018, after a public poll that saw the band attract over 1 million votes from fans, Bon Jovi were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

For more information on Bon Jovi, visit www.BonJovi.com