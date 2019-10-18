Catch the Derry Choir Fest: Anticlockwise this Saturday

Derry Choir Fest: Anticlockwise is a contemporary musical spectacle with 200 young people and the Ulster Orchestra.

The award-winning Dumbworld, in collaboration with the Ulster Orchestra and the City of Derry International Choir Festival, has teamed up with hundreds of young people from the local area and throughout Northern Ireland to create a large-scale work that is a provocative and urgent response to the world of 2019.

Performing will not only be youths from Derry but also students from North Belfast Youth Choir, Codetta, Codetta Youth Choir, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana and Ulster University Choir.

The show is a passionate study of gender, politics and mental health, Fortnite, zoos and human rights as well as new words for the Oxford English Dictionary and much, much more! Audiences can expect visceral, exhilarating music, singing and film from this inspiring, You Tubing, Instagramming, social media-savvy, Post-Millennial generation!

The show takes place at the Millennium Forum tomorrow night (Saturday, October 19) from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £7.50 and £13.50. For more information go to https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/anticlockwise