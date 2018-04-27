Celebration of local talent at jazz festival

The City of Derry Jazz Festival will open in fine style next Thursday, May 3, as the Mayor of Derry and Strabane hosts an evening of premiere jazz entertainment at the Guildhall.

The bill is topped by local jazz legend Gay McIntyre, who will be performing with the Paul McIntyre Trio, heading up a cast of the finest local jazz talent.

As well as offering the perfect evening’s entertainment, the free event is all in aid of a good cause with any donations going towards the mayor’s chosen charity Aware.

It kicks off a packed programme of music events taking place over the jazz festival weekend with over 60,000 music lovers expected to descend on the city for the biggest jazz celebration in the country.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh said he was looking forward to a real celebration of local talent.

“The jazz opening night is always really special as it sets the scene for what is undoubtedly one of the best weekends in the local calendar.

“It also sets the standard for the rest of the festival with the very best local performers setting the bar high for the cast of international talent who will follow over the coming days.

“The programme this year is particularly impressive, with plenty of new acts for regular visitors to enjoy, and of course a whole host of return acts who have become firm favourites over the years of the festival.

The Mayor’s Celebration of Local Jazz will take place at 6pm in the Guildhall on Thursday May 3. For full details of the jazz festival line-up and to download a copy of the programme visit www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DerryJazzFestival and Twitter @DerryJazzFest for regular updates.