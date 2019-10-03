Crana College perform Annie JR at the Forum

Leaping Lizards!

Crana College, Buncrana will “stick up its chin and grin and sing ‘Tomorrow! Tomorrow!’” when it’s cast of over 60 students performs Annie JR., the school’s fifth bi-annual musical production, for one night only on Tuesday, October 15 in the Millennium Forum, Derry.

Aoife o'Riordan as Annie.

Based on the popular comic strip, Annie JR. tells the story of a depression-era orphan determined to find her parents.

Annie is a heartwarming show with an important message about the true nature of family.

In the show, a plucky little girl transforms her entire life by making the most out of every moment.

“Choosing this year to move our next musical production to a venue outside of Buncrana was a big decision,” said Kevin Cooley, Principal of Crana College.

The lead dancers in Crana College's fifth bi-annual musical production Annie JR.

“Buncrana community has enjoyed our previous shows when they were in St. Mary’s Hall but when we were offered the opportunity to showcase our students’ musical theatre talents on the professional platform of the Millennium Forum in Derry we felt it was an opportunity that we simply could not miss out on.”

Crana College students are getting what will be for many of the young actors and performers an opportunity of a lifetime to perform a Broadway hit musical on the big stage.

“This is a show that will, without doubt, live up to the success of all of our previous musical productions and I hope that parents and the community will support our students and give them another sell-out evening,” said Mr Cooley.

Transport, free of charge, will be provided on the evening of the show.

The bus will leave Buncrana at 6pm and anyone wishing to travel should call Cathy at Crana College reception on 07394 61113 to book their place on the bus.

Tickets went on sale last week and they are already selling fast. With five previous sell-out productions Crana College will be sure to deliver a top class musical. So, join Annie on her journey through New York city and sing along to ‘A Hard Knock Life’, ‘Maybe’ and ‘Tomorrow’.

To avoid disappointment book your tickets now, £10, at the Millennium Forum Box Office or by calling 04871 264455. There is no dress code, but the cast will remind you that you are “never fully dressed without a smile!”