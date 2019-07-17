Derry 2019/20 tea dance programme launched

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Michaela Boyle, said she was looking forward to welcoming the best dances in town to the Guildhall as she launched the ever popular civic tea dance programme for the forthcoming year.

Mayor Boyle said: “I’m delighted to launch the new round of dates for the 2019/20 tea dances.

“These are such popular events – packed with some of the best dancers in town!

“The tea dances also provide me with a great opportunity to enjoy some quality time with older members of the community – and enjoy the ‘craic’ with the regular dancers!

“Indeed, I’ve always been amazed by their energy and sense of fun – which is such an inspiration to all!

“I have no doubts that we’ll see a fantastic turnout for all of the tea dances during my term in office – and that they’ll be hugely enjoyable events for all who attend.”

The 2019/20 tea dances in Derry will take place on the first Tuesday of every month – beginning on 3 September 2019. All will be held in the Guildhall’s Main Hall from 2pm to 4pm.

Tea dances will also be taking place in the Alley Theatre, Strabane, beginning with a ‘Summer’ tea dance on Saturday 27 July 2019, as well as ones on 17 August 2019 and 11 January 2020 – also all from 2pm to 4pm.

The 2019 dates for the tea dances at the Guildhall in Derry are as follows: Tuesday 3 September, 1 October, 5 November, 3 December and a special ‘Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dance’ on Tuesday 17 December 2019.

The 2020 dates in the Guildhall are Tuesday 7 January, 4 February, 3 March, 7 April and 5 May.

To register for tea dance tickets please contact the Mayor’s Office on 02871 376508 or email mayor@derrystrabane.com

Tickets will be posted one week before the tea dance. Numbers are limited and your ticket does not guarantee entry – as it will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis on the date of the dance.