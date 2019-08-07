Derry and Donegal place names and Undertones to feature on Creedon's Atlas of Ireland

The first episode of 'Creedon's Atlas of Ireland' will feature the place names of Derry and Donegal when it airs on RTÉ on Sunday.

Contributors on the programme will include The Undertones Mickey Bradley and Paul McLoone who will talk to the popular RTÉ presenter, John Creedon, about growing up in Derry in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

And the trailer for the series features an aerial shot of the giant Celtic cross planted into the hillside at Bogay just over the border behind Creggan.

But the presenter has not revealed whether its Warbleshinny, Shantallow, Prehen or Muff that will be the focus of the programme on RTÉ 1 on Sunday.