Derry Céilí House recording to be broadcast this Saturday

RTÉ Radio One’s Derry “Céilí House” programme is to be broadcast a week earlier than scheduled.

Local Irish traditional musicians and singers gathered in St Brigid’s College to record “Céilí House” in March.

The iconic RTÉ Radio One programme, which has been on the air since 1962, will now be broadcast this Saturday, April 27, at 9.30pm.

Hosted for the second time in 18 months by the City’s Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Baile na gCailleach craobh, “Céilí House” precedes Fleadh Cheoil Dhoire 2019, the County Fleadh, which runs from May 23 to 27.

Siobhan Molloy, Secretary, CCÉ Baile na gCailleach welcomed Ceili House presenter Kieran Hanrahan and producer, Aidan Butler, back to the city.

“CCÉ Baile na gCailleach is delighted to be hosting this year’s Fleadh Cheoil Dhoire, where all of the 50 plus competitions will take place here in Coláiste Bhríde and we thank the whole school community for its continued, fantastic support.

“We had an absolutely brilliant evening, with Derry City and County Derry’s talented musicians and singers céilíng in perfect harmony, not to mention our friends from Inishowen and further afield. The performances were completely amazing.

“I would like to thank CCÉ Baile na gCailleach members for playing in the house band, as well as Caoimhe O’Kane (fiddle) and her friends, Rosie McElroy, Louis Young and Anna McKee, from Newbridge CCÉ, County Derry. They are definitely a group to watch out for in the future,” she said.

Speaking following the recording, Kieran Hanrahan said: “Without a doubt, tonight was fantastic. What impressed me was all ages together, playing music that you could hear in any part of the country actually.

“There was a beautiful flow to all the music tonight. It was gorgeous.” Céilí House will be broadcast on Saturday, April 27, from 9.30pm to 10.30pm.