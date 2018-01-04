Derry Girls director praises cast ahead of TV premiere

The BAFTA-winning director of new Channel 4 series Derry Girls has praised the cast of the show ahead of its premiere on TV tonight.

Acclaimed County Antrim film maker Michael Lennox was in Derry recently along with some of the main Derry Girls cast, and writer Lisa McGee, for a preview screening and a question and answer session.

Speaking at Brunswick Moviebowl in the city, Glengormley native Mr Lennox praised the cast, and said he was delighted to have been in the director’s seat for the entire six-episode first season of the show.

Speaking about working no the show, he said: “It’s all about the casting. When they are all as good as this, it’s very simple, you can create an environment where they can flourish. It’s our job to help that process along the way.”

Mr. Lennox, who received a BAFTA for his work on the short film Boogaloo and Graham, which was also Oscar nominated, said this was the first full series he had worked on.

“It was absolutely brilliant,” he said. “Working in TV as a director, the best gig to get is the first of a series.

Michael Lennox with cast members Nicola Coughlan (Clare) and Jamie Lee O'Donnell (Michelle) in the screening in Brunswick, Derry. (Picture by Stephen Latimer)

“You could be on Season Three of something else and it’s still fun, but there is something great about being there at the beginning because you are involved in the casting and the whole process. So that was really rewarding.

“What was great about Derry Girls was you got to do all the episodes, so I could see it from start to finish, try to help give a certain sense of continuity. And there’s six individual stories.”

*The first episode of Derry Girls premieres tonight on Channel 4 at 10pm.

Local actress Saoirse Jackson who plays Erin pictured at Brunswick Cinema in Derry recently. (Picture Stephen Latimer)