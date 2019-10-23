Derry Hallowe’en 2019: The Devil’s Donkey at the Nerve Centre

The Devil’s Donkey live event at the Nerve Centre this weekend has been billed as a comic horror that is “an experience like no other and one that is guaranteed to have people screaming with fear as well as laughter”.

The event, supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council, is the “warped brainchild” of the Nerve Centre in conjunction with the folks behind ‘Laughs@TheLoft’ comedy club in Brickwork’s Lounge.

A spokesperson said: “It is a specially commissioned interactive live experience that mixes theatre, movies and jokes to boot. It showcases the spirit of fun that encapsulates the city’s Halloween festivities as well as the quirky humour that we are world renowned for.

“You will be welcomed into The Nerve Centre’s very special haunted cinema by our ghostly ushers. They shall assign you a seat and you will be treated to a talk all about the history of the most cursed horror movie ever made ‘El Burro Des Los Demonios (The Devil’s Donkey)’.

“Almost everyone who has ever seen this film has either died or gone insane… or even worse both! Now it’s getting its first showing in Northern Ireland… what could possibly go wrong?

“Its exceedingly silly and very tongue in cheek’, explains writer and co-producer Peter E Davidson. “It is a film about a man being possessed by a donkey after all. We wanted to really focus on as many belly laughs as jump scares to keep it a real fun and inclusive event. That, to me, is what Halloween in Derry is all about.”

Peter has previously been commissioned to write and perform ‘Grimm’s Fairy Tales’ (2014 – 2016) at The Playhouse as well as scripting ‘The Boy, The Witch and the Werewolf’ for In Your Space in 2017. He was also invited to perform ‘Grimm’s Fairy Tales’ at the Irish Centre in New York as part of a promotional visit for Derry’s Hallowe’en celebrations.

The performance itself features a whole host of top Derry acting and comedic talent. It features the likes of Keith Lynch and James Lecky (best known for their comedic turns in the Millennium Forum Panto), Sorcha Shanahan (The Makeyuppers), Muire McCallion, Abby Oliveira, Gerald Dorrity, Padraig O’Grady and more.

There are four exclusive performances before the film disappears into the ether. It takes place in The Nerve Centre main venue on Saturday October 26th and Sunday October 27th at 6pm and 7pm, with tickets priced at £4 per person and with a special family of four ticket available at only £12.

The event is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council and is part of a series of events and screenings at The Nerve Centre as part of their haunted cinema weekend. The weekend also includes events as special talks, comedy roasts and a chance to see some of the best classic, cult and modern horror movies on the big screen.

Tickets are now available to book on www.nervecentre.org and the event is suitable for demons aged ten years and up.