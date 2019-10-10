Don’t miss an evening with Inishowen Gospel Choir

The Inishowen Gospel Choir will host three of the finest Irish soul, gospel, jazz and blues singers for an intimate evening at The Playhouse Derry this weekend.

Special guests Mirenda Rosenberg, Amanda St John and Jaime Nanci will join the bill for an evening of gospel, soul, harmony and high-energy performances on Saturday, October 12.

Founded in 2005 by two friends who wanted to bring the sound and spirit of gospel music to their community, the Inishowen Gospel Choir has performed with some of the best-known names in the Irish music scene, including The Henry Girls, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Duke Special, Declan O’Rourke, Bronagh Gallager, Foy Vance, Cara Dillon and Moya Brennan.

For this special Derry concert, the group will be joined by Northern Ireland vocal powerhouse Amanda St John, US Irish-based singer Mirenda Rosenberg who has wowed sold-out audiences in Ireland, the US, and the UK, and Jaime Nanci, described by legendary Irish blues singer Mary Coughlan, as ‘the best Irish singer and songwriter of the last 30 years’.

“This Carndonagh based collective’s massive range of gospel, folk, roots, rock and soul music never fails!” Max Beer, interim CEO at The Playhouse said.

“We’re so delighted to have the choir back for this very special evening, performing from an incredibly diverse range of styles, soul and harmony, all with a spirit and passion that keeps audiences coming back to them again and again over the years.”

An Evening with Inishowen Gospel Choir, with Special Guests Mirenda Rosenberg, Amanda St John and Jaime Nanci will come to The Playhouse on Saturday, October 12. Tickets are £12 and are available from The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.

* Don’t forget Christine Bovill presents Paris this Friday, October 11. Award winning chanteuse, Christine Bovill returns to The Playhouse following her massively successful sell-out show, Piaf. Tickets £12/ £10.