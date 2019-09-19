Don’t miss Kate Crossan at this Friday’s Culture Night

There will be a showcase of wonderful music and dance across the District this Friday during Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Culture Night.

From folk music to African style djembe drumming to Highland and Irish dancers, there will be something for everyone as the north-west wraps itself up in all things culture.

Starting at 12noon and lasting long into the night, venues across Derry and Strabane will come alive with the sound of celebration, with performances from both local and international artists.

The Oíche Chultúir: Macallaí ón Daire/Culture Night: Echoes from the Oak Grove event in the Guildhall is certainly one for the diary, with an evening of music and song in the beautiful surroundings of the Main Hall that will include a special celebration of the Irish language by acclaimed traditional singer Kate Crossan.

Stuart Smith will be performing on the Guildhall organ from 6.15pm, followed by a selection of songs in the Irish language from Kate from 7-7.30pm, and closed out by the Voices of Foyle Choir from 7.30-8pm.

It will be a cabaret style, with exquisite banquet tables draped in linen and centre pieces lining the Hall. Mayor Michaela Boyle will also be providing complimentary refreshments.

For further information on that particular event, you can contact Erin Hamilton, Irish Language Officer on 028 71 376 579 or email gaeilge@derrystrabane.com.

If you’re looking for something a bit less traditional, the Abbazappa Record Shop in the Yellow Yard, Palace Street will be the venue for a Drum Circle Jam Session from 7-8.30pm, with African style djembe drumming as well as an eclectic mix of psych, punk and rock percussion on guitar, space drum and other unusual instruments – and, of course, lots of vinyl records!

The Killeter Heritage Centre will also be hosting a wonderful display of Highland and Irish dancing, Veoltis groups, Lambeg drums, banjos, fiddles and the bodhran from 9-11pm. No matter what your taste, there is something for everyone.

And the entertainment doesn’t stop there, with various spots across the District putting on late night music to round off the celebrations, with a full list of participating venues available on www.derrystrabane.com/culturenight.

Admission to all events across Culture Night is FREE and suitable for all ages, unless otherwise stated. A drop-in system will be in place, with the public able to call into any event and stay as long as they like, unless pre-booking is listed. There will be an information point in Guildhall Square from 12-8pm on Friday that can help with planning out a day and night of exciting activities.

A full list of the complete schedule is available on www.derrystrabane.com/culturenight and the public are encouraged to follow the action and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #CultureNightDS.