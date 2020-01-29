Don’t miss the Bennigans concert this Saturday

The Xtra Mile-signed punk/poet from Southampton is joining-in the Independent Venue Week festivities and heading to Derry this Saturday (February 1).

The latest sample of his keenly awaited ‘Curate Calm, Create Chaos’ EP sees Sean wearing his heart on his sleeve and lost deep in tender thought.

Written about the complex and often paradoxical array of emotions experienced at the beginning of any new relationship, ‘Heartbreaker’, he new single, explores those conflicting feelings of wild excitement and guarded anxiety that often precede letting-go to fall in love.

Expect not-a-dry-eye in the house when Sean airs ‘Heartbreaker’ along with other tracks from his latest EP at at Bennigans.

After a Winter UK tour and two sold out hometown dates in Southampton just before Christmas, Sean now looks to embark on a short run of UK and Ireland shows in support of Independent Venue Week 2020.

Tickets are avilable by visiting www.musicglue.com/seanmcgowan