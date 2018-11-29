Find out how to save £££s on your festive food shop

Save on your festive feast this Christmas with savings on big supermarket brands like Tesco, Sainsbury’s, M&S and more.

The focal point of Christmas is of course the Christmas dinner. The turkey is the star of the show and with all the trimmings and a tipple or two – it’s one tradition that you don’t want to compromise on.

The ‘big’ Christmas shop is one of the things we like to splurge on but with a helping hand from Power NI you can make some sweet savings.

With Power NI Perks, Power NI’s customer rewards scheme, customers can save big with discounts and cashback deals on 100s of high street stores and big brands.

Check out the ‘Perks’ we’ve picked out below:

9% off M&S Simply Food, Crescent Link Retail Park

Get the centrepiece of your Christmas meal right and you won’t go wrong. Turkeys at M&S range from the basic butter-basted to the more exquisite pork, chestnut, bacon and thyme varieties.

7% off Tesco Superstore, Lisnagelvin or Quayside Shopping Centre

Get all your seasonal essentials here, from Brussel sprouts to sparkling wine and pick up any extra gifts along the way.

4% off Sainsbury’s Superstore, Strand Road

This Sainsbury’s superstore will sort you out with party platters, the Christmas pudding and delicious after dinner treats.

5% off Iceland, Buncrana Road or Foyleside

When it comes to party foods, save fridge space and go frozen. Iceland is your go to.

3% off ASDA, Branch Road, Strabane

It’s hard to beat ASDA when it comes to value for money. Whether you stick to the big brand names or go for ASDA’s own, you’ll enjoy a delicious dinner at a great price.

*Power NI Perks offers and brands are subject to change and available to all home customers that register online.