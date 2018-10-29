First of the north west Hallowe’en parades takes place in Carndonagh

The first of the north west’s Hallowe’en carnival parades took place on Sunday night as crowds gathered at Carndonagh town centre in County Donegal to watch the dazzling spectacle unfold.

The Hallowe’en celebration in the town saw families from across Inishowen and further afield gather under crisp clear skies to enjoy music on the streets, dancers and a stunning performance by the Inishowen Carnival Group.

The parade was the first at Hallowe’en in the town for the best part of 20 years, and was organised by the newly-formed Carndonagh Traders’ group.

The group was set up earlier this year, ahead of the Irish Open, which was held at Ballyliffin Golf Club. The 75-strong committee organised and held a mini-festival in Carndonagh when the golf tournament was taking place, which was hugely successful.

The committee had been fundraising ahead of the event and held two successful fashions shows at Deirdre’s at the Diamond last weekend, raising over E1500. A ‘Take Me Out’ event was also held and the Glen Bar ran a popular quiz.

Music started on the street at 6pm and Inishowen Carnival Group began their show at 7pm. There was also a samba band, dancing from Tanya Mulhearn’s ‘Dance Inferno’ and plenty of ‘craic agus ceol.’

Local cafes and restaurants opened late in and around the Diamond in Carndonagh.

Derry’s massive flagship parade meanwhile will take place on Wednesday evening in the city centre.