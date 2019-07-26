Forum production of Legally Blonde hits the right note

The sun may have been shining this week, but that didn’t stop huge crowds attending the opening night of ‘Legally Blonde’ the musical in the Millennium Forum on Wednesday.

‘Legally Blonde’ is this year’s Millennium Forum Youth Musical Theatre Group production, and you would be forgiven for forgetting that the cast are mainly in their teens, given how professional and polished the production is.

The show follows the plot of the much-loved feature film, following the transformation of Elle Woods from sorority girl to lawyer, in the hope of reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Warner.

18-year-old Niamh Long gives an outstanding performance as Elle, encapsulating the spirit of the iconic character through her acting and singing. She was joined by 19-year-old Robert Kelly as Emmett, and the pair work well together on stage.

The whole cast of 50 young people put on a stellar performance, with catchy songs which could easily become fan favourites, including a love song about Ireland. The audience was laughing from start to finish.

Although the cast were excellent throughout, the audience’s favourite characters appeared to be of the four legged variety.

Little Bruiser Woods and Rufus Bonafonté were portrayed by two adorable dogs, and they had the whole audience mesmerised!

Legally Blonde is brought vividly to life by the Millennium Forum Youth Musical Theatre Group by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe). This project is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Derry City & Strabane District Council.

