Foyleside to ‘jazz it up’ this Bank Holiday

The City of Derry Jazz Festival returns this weekend, and Foyleside Shopping Centre is set to play host to a fantastic line up of acts in the centre until Monday, May 6.

Welcoming over 60,000 visitors to the city, the annual festival brings talent from across the world during the May bank holiday weekend.

Shoppers will not only be able to browse around Foyleside’s 50 plus stores but also enjoy some magical performances.

Speaking about the fun filled line up for the weekend, Foyleside Centre Manager, Fergal Rafferty said: “It is a genuine privilege to be able to once again play host to some of the world’s most talented musicians in the world, and to provide a space for them to entertain the people of Derry with such a range of music.

“Events like these serve as a reminder to everyone what a vibrant, welcoming and fun place Derry can be, and that Foyleside is at the centre of it.”

Entertainment will be provided by jazz aficionados such as The Jive Aces, who were semi-finalists for Britain’s Got Talent, Ricky Cool & The In-Crowd, The Café Jazz Project, Kings of Rhythm.

Ricky Cool & The In Crowd will take to the stage in Foyleside today, Friday, May 3 at 1pm.

Later this evening at 7pm, the Calgach Singers will perform in the centre.

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 4 at 1pm, Cafe Jazz Project will entertain crowds, while Paddy Sherlock & Les Swingin Lovers will perform at 3pm.

On Sunday, May 5 at 1.30pm there is a free dance workshop with Sue & Gary, followed at 2pm by a performance by the Jive Aces. The celebrations are wrapped up on Monday, May 6 at 2pm with the Kings of Rhythm. For more information please visit www.foyleside.co.uk/jazz-festival-at-foyleside/

The City of Derry Jazz Festival takes runs until Monday, May 6, with over 200 artists performing across 70 venues.

Headline acts include Marc Almond, George Colligan, Kitty LaRoar, Ryan Quigley and Michael Janisch’s Trilateral, full details at www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com