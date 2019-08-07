Gasyard Feile 2019 offers great line-up of events

The Derry heat of the All Ireland Poetry Slam Championship will take place at the Gasyard on Saturday, August 10 at 5pm.

The winner, runner-up and third placed person will each receive a monetary prize. First prize will be £150. The winner and runner-up will also proceed to the Ulster Final, to be held in Enniskillen, this coming October.

The winner of the Derry heat will also have the opportunity to perform on the Stendahl Festival spoken word stage on Friday, August 16 and/or Saturday, August 17.

Jack Loughrey, who won the Derry Heat in 2018, went on to win the Ulster Final of The All Ireland in 2018. He subsequently placed fourth in last year’s All Ireland Slam Final, in Limerick.

Slam poetry is the most exciting and dramatic kind of poetry taking place and has proved to be popular throughout the world. The rules are simple. The number of rounds in a slam are 2 or 3, this is determined by the total number of entrants. Each poem should last 3 minutes or less but not too much less. Poems and poets are judged on the content of the poem and it’s performance. Poems should be original work and be performed unaccompanied. Unless notified of a medical reason for doing so, poems should not be read from the page or any device. Slam Poetry material may not be suitable for all ages.

Can you do magic? Are you a dancer? Perhaps a comedian? Maybe you’re a great singer and/or songwriter? A wonderful musician? A poet? A juggler?

Whatever the talent you have Feile 2019 Open Mic/Talent Night is an opportunity for each and every one of you to show what you can do. There are prizes on the night too for exciting, original performers.

Get along to the Gasyard at 8pm on Saturday, August 10 at 8pm. The first half will be open to performers of all ages, the second half will be open to performers aged 16 and over.

You can register for either event by sending an email to Frank on bluebellartsproject@hotmail.com or register on the day.

Feile 2019 Comedy Night at the Gasyard will be a night like no other. Be prepared to laugh your legs off and not regret being unable to walk home. There will be a mix of old and new talents, established and emerging comedy mavericks.

The event will be headlined by the brilliant Terry McHugh. Terry has headlined clubs across Ireland and the UK , has already toured several solo shows and been tour support for some of Northern Ireland comedy’s biggest names including Jake O’Kane, Tim McGarry and Micky Bartlett. The event will be M.C.’d by “bonkers but brilliant” George Firehorse. Support will come from Derry’s own Peter E. Davidson, who’ll be taking his solo show Peeved to Edinburgh, the next day will be Rodolfo The Clown and the funniest man from Dungannon, ever, Mustafa Saed.

There will be comedy newcomer spots for Derry’s Roma Harvey, Sean Coyle, and Donegal’s Jessica Harkin who have all been recently wowing comedy club audiences around NI.

Much of the material will not be family friendly. Alcohol will be available. Tickets £5 (£3 concessionary). For information contact Frank or got to their Facebook site.