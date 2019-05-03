Get ready for a ‘Fun House’ at Sandinos with Pat Sharp this Saturday

Pat Sharp brings his 80s/90s ‘Fun House’ party to Sandinos tomorrow night, Saturday, May 4.

Get ready for a fun packed night of classic tunes from the legend himself, and a Derry Girls music themed warm-up set with all the much loved music from the past two series.

Pat will also be there for a meet and greet, so why not pop in and meet your childhood hero or get a picture with the man himself/

It’s Wacky! It’s Fun! It’s Cr-a-a-a-zy! It’s outrageous! Fun House, It’s a whole lot of fun!

Doors open at 10pm and tickets are available online from eventbrite.com