‘God Has No Country’ is set for the Playhouse stage

A one man show by the man credited with introducing Hollywood star Michael Fassbender to the world of acting will come to The Playhouse this weekend.

Killarney actor Donal Courtney’s spritely-paced and fascinating one man show exploring the WWII exploits of an Irish priest in Rome will come to Artillery Street this Saturday (October 5).

‘God Has No Country’ tells the story of Kerrryman Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty’s war time exploits in Rome.

Donal graduated from the Gaiety School of Acting in 1991 and has since worked in theatre and television in Ireland and abroad. His theatre work includes

The Man from Clare (Gaiety), The Chastitute (Gaiety), The Importance of being Earnest (Siamsa Tire) and Antigone which toured to ancient arenas in Greece and Austria. His television work includes The Tudors (BBC) Maru (TG4) and Fair City (RTE). He recently appeared in the new Irish short film Cutting Grass alongside John Hannah and new Irish feature The Gift. He has also written for Fair City (RTE).

Hollywood actor Michael Fassbender said it was Courtney’s “passion and guidance that led me to working with the best in the business”.

Published by EdCo as part of the new Junior Cycle English Syllabus, his play ‘God Has No Country’ explores Monsignor O’Flaherty’s torment is vividly brought to life as he has to decide to act in defence of those suffering under the tyranny of the Fascists, protecting those in need from the German occupancy of Rome.

“The play also reflects on Monsignor O’Flaherty’s upbringing and education in Killarney and how joining the priesthood protecting him from involvement in The War of Independence,” said Playhouse interim CEO Max Beer.

“We’re delighted that the heroic deeds and achievements of this extraordinary man, told with humour and sensitivity by an incredible acting talent, will come to our stage.”

