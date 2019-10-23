Haunting happenings at the Alley this Halloween

There are a range of spooky shows and weirdly wonderful workshops on offer at the Alley Theatre this Halloween.

It begins this Thursday, when the Art Academy presents Halloween Panto, Little Make Believe. This original musical pays tribute to classic horror flicks yet is fresh, fun and full of surprises.

Monster Hank is left to mind his 13 kids whilst his beautiful wife Moonlight Wish is away. Joined by uncle Freddy, they must think fast as ‘The Suits’ are moving in to evict them from their family home. With no cash, no job and the stress of raising their beloved ‘little monsters’, Hank launches a masterplan.

By an old graveyard, they decide to throw a party and invite all their old friends, however there are forces at work, determined to destroy their plan. Enter Mexican Pearl, Dead Ringer and a host of other characters that will set the stage for what promises to be a Spooktacular night of Little Make Believe!

Little Make Believe will run from Thursday, October 24 – Saturday 26 at 7.30pm, with a matinee performance on Saturday at 2pm. Tickets are £10 (£8 concession).

If that doesn’t send a tingle down your spine, you can enjoy our Halloween Cinema Day with Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation on Thursday, October 31 at 11am (Relaxed Performance) and 1pm.

Dress up in your scariest Halloween costume and join our favourite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship. Tickets are £3, with the film holding a PG certification.

For those interested in art, why not come along to one of the Halloween Art Workshops on Saturday, October 26 where you can create a lantern or bring your own pumpkin to carve. This is a free workshop but booking is recommended – as is wearing your scariest costume.

You can also let your imagination run wild with the creative writing workshop, ‘Haunted’. Explore images, sounds and films of haunted settings and spooky characters to create your own story board and suspense filled tale. Prepare to scare, we’re dying to write with you! The workshop is suitable for ages 8 years and over, and costs £8.

The Alley also have fun Halloween day workshops on offer. The Halloween Face Painting will get you ready for an evening of spooktacular celebrations at a cost of £2. Or, if you fancy something more creepy, our Slimetacular Slime Party Workshops are on offer to get you in the Halloween spirit, with tickets priced at £3. Both workshops run between 12.30pm and 4.30pm. Be warned, booking is advised!

For information and tickets, visit www.alley-theatre.com or call the box office on 028 71 384 444.